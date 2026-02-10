Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 1,237 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Scandi Standard Price Performance

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) is a leading pure?play poultry producer in the Nordic region. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the company specializes in the production, marketing and sale of chicken products across retail, food?service and industrial channels. Scandi Standard’s offering spans fresh, frozen and value?added poultry items designed to meet evolving consumer demand for high?quality, convenient protein solutions.

Scandi Standard’s portfolio comprises whole birds, fillets, cuts and further processed products including marinated, breaded and ready?to?eat chicken meals.

