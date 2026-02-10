Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in January

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 282 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 10,427 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,258,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,258,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Solgold Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Solgold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

