Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas Sells 364,600 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 364,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,601. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interactive Brokers launched Coinbase Derivatives nano and perpetual futures on its platform — this expands distribution for Coinbase’s derivatives business and could boost fee-based revenue and product adoption. Interactive Brokers expansion

Interactive Brokers launched Coinbase Derivatives nano and perpetual futures on its platform — this expands distribution for Coinbase’s derivatives business and could boost fee-based revenue and product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin recently stabilized near $70k with a brief positive Coinbase Premium — higher BTC prices and renewed on-platform demand tend to raise trading volumes and transaction revenue for COIN. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium

Bitcoin recently stabilized near $70k with a brief positive Coinbase Premium — higher BTC prices and renewed on-platform demand tend to raise trading volumes and transaction revenue for COIN. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase is sunsetting Base App’s creator rewards and Farcaster social feed to focus the app on trading — a product pivot that may streamline costs but also narrows the company’s “everything app” ambitions. Base App pivot

Coinbase is sunsetting Base App’s creator rewards and Farcaster social feed to focus the app on trading — a product pivot that may streamline costs but also narrows the company’s “everything app” ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase ran a divisive Super Bowl karaoke ad; marketing buzz can help brand awareness but has mixed capital markets impact versus fundamentals. Super Bowl ad

Coinbase ran a divisive Super Bowl karaoke ad; marketing buzz can help brand awareness but has mixed capital markets impact versus fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its COIN price target from $399 to $290 ahead of Q4 earnings — a sizable cut that adds selling pressure despite the bank keeping an overweight stance; markets often react negatively to big PT revisions right before earnings. JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan trimmed its COIN price target from $399 to $290 ahead of Q4 earnings — a sizable cut that adds selling pressure despite the bank keeping an overweight stance; markets often react negatively to big PT revisions right before earnings. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lowered its target (and other shops have adjusted forecasts), amplifying analyst-driven concern as Coinbase approaches its quarterly report. Analyst target moves

Cantor Fitzgerald also lowered its target (and other shops have adjusted forecasts), amplifying analyst-driven concern as Coinbase approaches its quarterly report. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political friction is active: a critic labeled Coinbase “recalcitrant” over opposition to the Clarity Act and the White House is engaging on crypto market structure — heightening regulatory risk that investors price into COIN. Regulatory friction

Regulatory and political friction is active: a critic labeled Coinbase “recalcitrant” over opposition to the Clarity Act and the White House is engaging on crypto market structure — heightening regulatory risk that investors price into COIN. Negative Sentiment: High-profile voices are cautious: Jim Cramer publicly avoided COIN, and research flags slowing trading volumes and mixed revenue mix heading into earnings — both add to near-term downside risk. Cramer comment

High-profile voices are cautious: Jim Cramer publicly avoided COIN, and research flags slowing trading volumes and mixed revenue mix heading into earnings — both add to near-term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: data suggesting rivals (e.g., Hyperliquid) outpacing Coinbase in some areas raises concerns about market share and growth sustainability. Competition

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.