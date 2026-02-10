Short Interest in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD) Drops By 78.4%

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,632 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 174,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,429. Baird Medical Investment has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baird Medical Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

