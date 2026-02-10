Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,943 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 345,725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bit Origin in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bit Origin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bit Origin presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Tuesday. 93,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,206. Bit Origin has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

