Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

MIR stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.56 and a beta of 0.97. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

