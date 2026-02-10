Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 650,629 shares, a growth of 485.1% from the January 15th total of 111,201 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 348,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,258. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 297,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.