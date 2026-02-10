Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,636 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 9,863 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Cadiz stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Cadiz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

