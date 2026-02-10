Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 260,110 shares, a growth of 623.6% from the January 15th total of 35,947 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,506,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,506,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Activity

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

In related news, Director Marc Duey acquired 21,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,107.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 256,155 shares in the company, valued at $299,701.35. The trade was a 9.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 135,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,952. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.12% and a negative net margin of 2,666.46%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

Featured Stories

