Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 1,375.3% in January

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,414 shares, a growth of 1,375.3% from the January 15th total of 977 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Minco Capital Trading Up 6.3%

MGHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 49,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 89.33, a current ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

