Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 1,375.3% in January

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,414 shares, a growth of 1,375.3% from the January 15th total of 977 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Minco Capital Trading Up 6.3%
MGHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 49,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 89.33, a current ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Minco Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minco Capital
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.