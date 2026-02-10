Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Rises By 21,558.3%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,599 shares, an increase of 21,558.3% from the January 15th total of 12 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Südzucker stock remained flat at C$5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77. Südzucker has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$6.65.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG is a Germany-based producer and supplier of sugar and related products, recognized as the largest beet sugar company in Europe. Established in 1926 through the merger of several regional sugar factories, the company has expanded its reach over decades to serve industrial and retail customers worldwide.

The company’s core activities center on the cultivation and processing of sugar beets into refined sugar for food and beverage applications. Beyond conventional sugar, Südzucker’s business comprises specialty ingredients—including functional starches, sweeteners and stabilizers—fruit preparations for the dairy and bakery sectors, and bioethanol production with associated animal feed by-products under its CropEnergies division.

Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Südzucker operates production sites and sales offices across more than 30 locations in Europe and supports export activities in North America and Asia.

