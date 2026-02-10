Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

2/3/2026 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

1/20/2026 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2025 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$33.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,840. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

