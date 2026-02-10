Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Posts Earnings Results

Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Eureka Acquisition Trading Up 0.8%

EURK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616. Eureka Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eureka Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURK. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 305,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: EURK) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank?check vehicle, the company raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations. Eureka Acquisition does not engage in any operational business activities of its own and has not yet announced a definitive target or transaction.

The company’s charter provides a fixed time frame—typically 24 to 36 months—to identify and complete a qualifying business combination.

