Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO) Increases By 14,533.3%

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 439 shares, a growth of 14,533.3% from the January 15th total of 3 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of DECO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

Get SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF alerts:

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF’s payout ratio is currently -15.03%.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (DECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. DECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.