Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $55.40. 47,671,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 39,919,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

The firm has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

