Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.26 and last traded at $166.55. Approximately 10,813,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,985,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.
Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled RynnBrain, an open-source AI model aimed at robotics and “physical AI,” positioning the company to compete with Google and Nvidia in a high-growth area and to extend its cloud/AI monetization beyond traditional software and ads. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst firm recently reaffirmed a Buy rating on BABA, helping sentiment and investor interest as Alibaba pushes deeper into AI and e?commerce initiatives. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms showcased advanced tech at the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, boosting the company’s global branding and demonstrating commercialization opportunities for its tech stack. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: BABA has been a trending stock on investor platforms, which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility; this is attention-driven rather than fundamentally new news. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Alibaba’s Qwen chatbot paused issuing coupons after an overload of customer requests, highlighting scaling and UX risks that could undermine promotional effectiveness and raise short-term costs or reputational issues. Article Title
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
