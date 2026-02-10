Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.26 and last traded at $166.55. Approximately 10,813,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,985,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled RynnBrain, an open-source AI model aimed at robotics and “physical AI,” positioning the company to compete with Google and Nvidia in a high-growth area and to extend its cloud/AI monetization beyond traditional software and ads. Article Title

Alibaba unveiled RynnBrain, an open-source AI model aimed at robotics and “physical AI,” positioning the company to compete with Google and Nvidia in a high-growth area and to extend its cloud/AI monetization beyond traditional software and ads. Positive Sentiment: An analyst firm recently reaffirmed a Buy rating on BABA, helping sentiment and investor interest as Alibaba pushes deeper into AI and e?commerce initiatives. Article Title

An analyst firm recently reaffirmed a Buy rating on BABA, helping sentiment and investor interest as Alibaba pushes deeper into AI and e?commerce initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms showcased advanced tech at the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, boosting the company’s global branding and demonstrating commercialization opportunities for its tech stack. Article Title

Alibaba and other Chinese tech firms showcased advanced tech at the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, boosting the company’s global branding and demonstrating commercialization opportunities for its tech stack. Neutral Sentiment: BABA has been a trending stock on investor platforms, which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility; this is attention-driven rather than fundamentally new news. Article Title

BABA has been a trending stock on investor platforms, which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility; this is attention-driven rather than fundamentally new news. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba’s Qwen chatbot paused issuing coupons after an overload of customer requests, highlighting scaling and UX risks that could undermine promotional effectiveness and raise short-term costs or reputational issues. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

