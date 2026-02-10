Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.52. 5,800,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,934,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,443.60. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,331 shares of company stock valued at $37,048,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,295,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 381.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 761,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

