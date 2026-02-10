Short Interest in YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Increases By 60,020.0%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,006 shares, an increase of 60,020.0% from the January 15th total of 5 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YaSheng Group Stock Down 38.8%

OTCMKTS:HERB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583. YaSheng Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs.

