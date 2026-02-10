Short Interest in YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Increases By 60,020.0%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,006 shares, an increase of 60,020.0% from the January 15th total of 5 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YaSheng Group Stock Down 38.8%
OTCMKTS:HERB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583. YaSheng Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
YaSheng Group Company Profile
