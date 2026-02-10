Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.93 and last traded at C$99.74, with a volume of 65521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. CIBC World Markets boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.88.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

