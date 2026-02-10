Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.94 and last traded at $90.3770, with a volume of 1106327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,496.09. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.