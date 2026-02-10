STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.7650, with a volume of 10043792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 185.08 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

