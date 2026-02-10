Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/4/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
- 1/30/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $225.00 to $283.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.
The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.
