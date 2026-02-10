Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

1/30/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/26/2026 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $225.00 to $283.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

