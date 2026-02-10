Adam Rawlinson Binns Buys 1,113 Shares of One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Stock

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rawlinson Binns acquired 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 per share, with a total value of £2,493.12.

One Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of OHGR traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 224. The stock had a trading volume of 74,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477. The company has a market capitalization of £30.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. One Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.16.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

One Health Group Company Profile

About One Health Group

One Health engages 80 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and, in the year, to March 2025 provided much needed care to 17,020 new patients, through over 42,000 consultations and over 7,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

