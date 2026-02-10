QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires 40 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 485 per share, for a total transaction of £194.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 35 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 per share, with a total value of £152.60.

LON QQ traded down GBX 2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 466.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.63. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 491. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

QinetiQ Group ( LON:QQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 EPS for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts anticipate that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 585 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.25.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

