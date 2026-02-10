ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 18% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) fell 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.28. 224,046,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 89,459,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

The company has a market cap of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

