Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4%

APO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after buying an additional 237,180 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2,395.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

