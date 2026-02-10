SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,541 and last traded at GBX 2,538.46, with a volume of 33829500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,499.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,997 to GBX 2,036 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,265.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,996.94.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,423 per share, with a total value of £460.37. Insiders purchased 29 shares of company stock valued at $70,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

