Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,916 and last traded at GBX 1,916, with a volume of 97036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,904.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keller Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,936.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.96.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

