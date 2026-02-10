Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 377 and last traded at GBX 371.26, with a volume of 69282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of Seplat Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seplat Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

