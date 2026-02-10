Brown & Brown (BRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
- 1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.
- 1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 12/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
- 12/22/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Brown & Brown is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.
Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.
Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brown & Brown
- BNZI: Triple-Digit Growth, Zacks Approved!
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.