Brown & Brown (BRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/29/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

12/22/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Brown & Brown is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

