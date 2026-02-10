FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.6750, with a volume of 211435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

