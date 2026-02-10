Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 138 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Chris Carney purchased 140 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £151.20.
- On Monday, December 8th, Chris Carney purchased 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £149.94.
Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,756,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
