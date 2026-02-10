Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 138 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Chris Carney purchased 140 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

On Monday, December 8th, Chris Carney purchased 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £149.94.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,756,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 126.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

