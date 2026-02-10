Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 and last traded at GBX 0.70. Approximately 20,999,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 2,965,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.
Sound Energy Trading Down 17.2%
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.
Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.
