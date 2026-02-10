Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 64,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,596,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $6.85. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $93,110.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,395.38. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $179,317.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,855.34. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Delek US by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,569,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Delek US by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

