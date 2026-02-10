Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$5.04. 3,840,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,016,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.
Vizsla Silver News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vizsla Silver this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued an update on the abducted employees and confirmed details as the situation unfolded; the company’s statements and any further official releases will be the primary source of new, market-moving information. Vizsla Silver issues update on abducted employees in Mexico – VZLA stock down 14%
- Negative Sentiment: Reports state kidnapped Vizsla employees were found dead, creating a direct human tragedy and raising immediate operational and security concerns for the company’s Mexican operations. Kidnappers kill Vizsla mine workers in Mexico
- Negative Sentiment: Major outlets report Vizsla confirmed some workers were found dead after an alleged abduction — coverage is increasing regulatory and reputational scrutiny and has driven sharp intraday selling. Canadian miner Vizsla Silver says some workers in Mexico found dead after alleged abduction
- Negative Sentiment: Canadian mining outlets confirm the company has acknowledged the fate of kidnapped workers; continued reporting increases uncertainty about near-term operations and potential legal or governmental responses. Canadian mining firm confirms fate of kidnapped workers
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market summaries note the stock’s rapid decline and high volume as investors price in risk — expect elevated volatility until clear operational guidance and security measures are announced. What’s Going On With Vizsla Silver Stock?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZLA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price target on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
