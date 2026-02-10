Aardvark Therapeutics’ (AARD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AARD has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of AARD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 72,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,648. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07.

In other news, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,169.60. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,551,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,467,356.24. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (ROR?). ROR? plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective ROR? inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

