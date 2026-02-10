Tern (LON:TERN) Trading 14% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) rose 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.57. Approximately 2,143,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,548,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Tern Stock Up 14.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £3.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Tern Company Profile

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

