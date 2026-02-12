Morphware (XMW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $177.53 Thousand

Morphware (XMW) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Morphware has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Morphware token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Morphware has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $177.53 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware was first traded on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.00971822 USD and is up 11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $178,176.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morphware using one of the exchanges listed above.

