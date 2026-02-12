SUPRA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One SUPRA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SUPRA has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $1.19 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUPRA has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA launched on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,979,489,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,387,289,581 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,979,074,897.63217 with 23,386,874,684.875244 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00073494 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,190,697.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

