Short Interest in Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Expands By 1,700.0%

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 108 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 6 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

RWWI stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 92.21%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

