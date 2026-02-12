Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.2381.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday.

KVYO opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,516.77. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,931,697.27. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800,598 shares of company stock valued at $50,974,712. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Articles

