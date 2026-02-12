Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6364.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Docebo by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Docebo has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

