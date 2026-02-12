North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Shares of NOA opened at C$21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a market cap of C$629.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of C$317.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

