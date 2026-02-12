Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Expands By 138.4%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 557,115 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 233,696 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aurizon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QRNNF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Aurizon has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Group Ltd, trading as OTCMKTS:QRNNF, is Australia’s leading rail freight operator, specialising in bulk commodity and intermodal logistics. Formed in 2010 through the privatisation of Queensland Rail’s freight business, the company commands an extensive network spanning the Central Queensland coal system and key corridors along the country’s east coast. Aurizon’s core services encompass coal haulage, iron ore and other bulk mineral transport, as well as agricultural and livestock logistics.

In addition to bulk freight, Aurizon offers intermodal solutions that connect major ports and urban centres, supporting the movement of containers and consumer goods.

