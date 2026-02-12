Saros (SAROS) Price Down 30.3% This Week

Saros (SAROS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saros has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $966.99 thousand worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saros has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saros Profile

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,996,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,498,200 tokens. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,996,306 with 2,100,498,200 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.00113643 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $953,101.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

