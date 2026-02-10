Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $513,000 in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) $CGIB

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.67% of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CGIB stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Cuts Dividend

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

