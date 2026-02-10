S&CO Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 896,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 416,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 881.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 343.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 100,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $3,230,808.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 432,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,560.08. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $273,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,981.80. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 331,925 shares of company stock worth $11,318,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

