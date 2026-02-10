S&CO Inc. Acquires 27,179 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,725,504. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,625.94. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,387 shares of company stock worth $18,436,515. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

