Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $451,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 395,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,125.58. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 128,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,414.70. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 457,164 shares of company stock worth $10,829,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

