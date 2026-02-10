AlTi Global Inc. Sells 111,043 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 111,043 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.9% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.
Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Agreed to buy Getir’s delivery business in Türkiye for ~$335M — adds food, grocery, retail and water delivery, consolidating Uber’s scale in a fast-growing market and folding Getir and Trendyol Go assets into Uber’s delivery footprint. This accelerates local market share and revenue leverage in Türkiye. Uber to acquire Getir delivery business in Türkiye for $335m
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded autonomous-vehicle rollout with Baidu’s Apollo Go in Dubai — Uber will host fully autonomous rides on its app in Jumeirah soon, extending AV commercialization efforts and potential driver-cost reductions in a regulated market. This accelerates monetization paths for Uber’s AV strategy. Baidu and Uber Partner to Bring Apollo Go Autonomous Ride-hailing to Dubai in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority
- Positive Sentiment: WeRide partnership to deploy ~1,200 robotaxis in the Middle East — another concrete step in scaling autonomous rides outside the U.S., supporting analyst arguments that AV upside is underappreciated and could materially improve long-term margins. WeRide, Uber To Deploy 1,200 Robotaxis In The Middle East
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support for AV upside — Bank of America reiterated a Buy stance citing underappreciated autonomous-vehicle potential (price target cited in coverage), which supports a bullish long-term thesis for UBER. Uber: Underappreciated Autonomous Vehicle Upside Supports Buy Rating Despite Near-Term EBITDA Shortfall
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4/earnings call highlighted “profitable growth” and provided Q1 guidance, but the quarter included an EPS miss versus consensus — investors will weigh improving margins and revenue growth against the EPS shortfall when setting near-term expectations. Uber Technologies Earnings Call Highlights Profitable Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Expanded payments partnership with Adyen to support global rollouts and kiosks — operationally helpful but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially; it supports smoother international expansion. Adyen and Uber Expand Global Partnership to Power New Markets, Launch Uber Kiosks
- Negative Sentiment: Citi trimmed its price target on UBER — analyst downgrades or target cuts increase near-term selling pressure and can amplify negative reactions after an EPS miss. Citigroup Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $110.00
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
